Dodgers star Mookie Betts reveals his Mt. Rushmore baseball list, including one current teammate

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, who has been incredible this season with his offensive and defensive skills, recently compiled his Mount Rushmore list. Betts seems to be covering the shortstop position well, as if he has been doing it for several years.

Betts is one of the best MLB players of his time. With several achievements under his name, the American continues to create waves in Dodger blue. The 31-year-old is easily one of the most valued players on the team.

While several players have inspired him, only a few could make it to his Mount Rushmore list. Betts listed his Mount Rushmore of baseball players, including one of his current teammates. It's hard to guess, given the talented Dodgers squad. However, one could say the player he picked was surprising.

Betts started his list by naming the New York Yankees legend, Derek Jeter. The Dodgers star considers Jeter as one of the top players in baseball history. Betts could have plenty of inspiration to draw from Jeter, now that he's playing the same position as the 49-year-old did.

Moving on from Jeter, Betts named another Yankees star, but it was a pitcher this time. The slugger added Mariano Rivera to his Mount Rushmore list. Third on the list was a player from Betts' previous team. Adding Ted Williams was not shocking, given the love he had for the Boston Red Sox.

Betts finally picked Shohei Ohtani while speaking at the annual Blue Diamond Gala.

“I’m gonna go (Derek) Jeter, Mariano (Rivera), Ted Williams for sure, and then to be honest, Shohei (Ohtani). When he’s playing both, he does both better than everybody,” Betts said (via Dodgers Nation).

Mookie Betts was proud to add Shohei Ohtani to his list. While it's not surprising that he chose a Dodgers player, Ohtani on his list was indeed unexpected. Betts said that Ohtani is excellent when he is pitching and hitting.

Betts and Ohtani have been smashing it for the Dodgers this season. The shortstop has six home runs and holds a batting clip of .459 with a 1.036 OPS. Betts recorded 27 RBIs, 28 walks, and drove in 36 runs in 142 appearances at the plate.

Mookie Betts is keen on winning his second World Series with the Dodgers and his third overall in his career.

