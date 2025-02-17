Dodgers stars react as IF Hyeseong Kim steals the show with terrific Spring Training performance

Infielder Hyeseong Kim was only one of the many acquisitions made by the LA Dodgers over the winter months. Andrew Friedman and the rest of the front office seemingly set out to further improve the squad, despite coming off a successful 2024 season where the team won the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history.

Hyeseong Kim, who is quite highly regarded for his skills in defensive situations, is capable of playing both shortstop and second base to a very high level. He took to the diamond for the first time in Dodger blue when he attended spring training with the rest of the position players on Saturday.

On Sunday, Sportsnet LA posted a clip on X (formerly Twitter), featuring Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Miguel Rojas and numerous other Dodgers players as they began chanting "Let's go Dodgers" as Hyeseong Kim walked up to perform ground ball drills. As Kim expertly dealt with the ball, the players let out a loud cheer, congratulating their new teammate. Despite not having spent much time in his new surroundings, it appears Kim is fitting right in with his colleagues.

"Vibes are high! 👏" the clip was captioned.

Hyeseong Kim "honored" upon receiving love from Dodgers fans, looks forward to beginning of the season

Having signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract to join the Dodgers in January, infielder Hyeseong Kim made his first public appearance in LA in early February. To his surprise, despite not featuring in any games for his new team yet, fans were quick to recognize the Korean star, and wish him well for the new season.

Speaking to Noel Sanchez of Dodgers Nation after the fan interaction, Kim talked about how he was honored to receive so much love from fans already, and how he was looking forward to hitting the ground running in Dodger blue.

"Yeah, I'm just really honored that they recognized me, and even though I haven't played a single game yet, I'm going to remember this moment, them greeting me and welcoming me this way to Los Angeles, and I'm going to prepare for the beginning of the season." Hyeseong Kim said.

Having made his KBO debut in June 2017, aged only 18, Kim has quite a glowing report card for the eight seasons that he spent with the Kiwoom Heroes. For the entirety of his KBO career, Kim has a .304 batting average, along with 37 home runs and 386 RBIs. In terms of awards, Kim has four KBO Golden Glove awards to his name.

