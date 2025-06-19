Dodgers take bold step stopping ICE agents from entering stadium amid LA protests

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers were subject to an investigation by agents of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).
This comes during a time when a lot of the city's immigrant population has been in uproar, as increased scrutiny from ICE has caused numerous individuals to be detained and eventually deported.
According to an X (formerly Twitter) post made by the Dodgers, ICE agents arrived at Dodger Stadium before Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres and requested access to the parking lots. However, the 2024 World Series winners stood firm, denying the agents entry to the premises and ultimately forcing them to turn back.
"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled." The post was captioned
The Department of Homeland Security has since replied to the tweet, disputing the issue and claiming that government vehicles were on the premises for non-official reasons.
The exact nature of ICE's visit to Dodger Stadium, in that case, still remains unclear.
Nezza recites Spanish rendition of USA national anthem ahead of Dodgers' clash with Giants, showing solidarity with LA's Latino community
On Saturday, singer and popular social media personality Vanessa Hernandez, AKA 'Nezza', was invited to Dodger Stadium to sing the U.S. National Anthem before the game.
However, in a performance that has since sparked considerable debate on social media, the singer decided to incorporate a few lines in Spanish to show solidarity with the Latino community of LA.
Nezza, who had planned to sing both the English and Spanish versions of the anthems, was advised by an LA Dodgers representative to refrain from performing in Spanish just before she headed onto the field.
Due to a lack of time to perform both versions, the singer eventually decided to combine them.