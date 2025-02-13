"Dodgers trembling right now", "Just saw Dylan Cease fall to his knees" - Fans react as Padres land Nick Pivetta with reported $55,000,000 deal

The San Diego Padres fans finally have something to be excited about as the NL West team reportedly signed free agent pitcher Nick Pivetta on Wednesday. The former Boston Red Sox pitcher signed a four-year, $55 million contract, per reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to break the news on Wednesday as the Padres added the most significant pitcher left on the free agent market. His signing comes a day after pitchers and catchers had their first Spring Training workout.

"BREAKING: Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a four-year, $55 million contract that includes a pair of opt-outs, pending physical, sources tell ESPN."

Padres fans were excited about the team making a move in the offseason with controversy surrounding the franchise's ownership.

"Dodgers trembling rn even more after MLB top 3 padres players in the top 100 dropped earlier today," wrote a fan.

"JUST SAW DYLAN CEASE FALL TO HIS KNEES AT WALMART," wrote another.

"People aren’t realizing this. Look at what the Padres did with Seth Lugo, Micheal Wacha, and now Micheal King. I’m excited to see what they turn Pivetta into."

Other fans weren't too enthused.

"All this for 3rd place?"

"4 years for Pivetta but trade rumors for King and Cease? What is going on over there?😂"

"The Padres are ruining baseball smh."

Pivetta reportedly turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox in November and elected for free agency.

Nick Pivetta strengthens Padres rotation with uncertainity around Dylan Cease's future

From the start of the offseason, the Padres were linked with starting pitchers, including Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, who eventually joined rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nick Pivetta will likely be the fourth name in the rotation behind Dylan Cease, Michael King and Yu Darvish. The former Red Sox ace will be crucial to the Padres' plans as All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove will miss the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.

Pivetta's arrival could also be motivated by Dylan Cease's approaching final year of his contract. He has been the subject of trade rumors, and the Padres are reportedly open to trading him.

