Dodgers vs. Angels: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 22, MLB 2024

LA Dodgers seem to be running out of luck lately. After securing a 3-1 series win against the Rockies, they have again stumbled upon a disappointing defeat in game 1 of their two-game free-way series against their city rivals LA Angels.

Shohei Ohtani faced a disappointing return to the Angels stadium after his $700 million Dodgers move to Dodgers, as they lost 3-2 on Friday. Dave Roberts will surely hope that his players can cope with this unprecedented defeat and bounce back strong to turn things around when they face the Angels in Game 2 on Saturday.

Tyler Glasnow will start things off for the Dodgers, on the mound. The right-handed pitcher has played and started 15 games for his team this season and holds a 7-5 record. He has an ERA of 3.00, a WHIP of 0.91, and 125 strikeouts under his belt.

On the other hand, Zack Plesac will start on the mound for the Angels. The 29-year-old RHP has played and started just one game this season, holding a 1-0 record, along with an ERA of 4.50, a WHIP of 1.00, and one strikeout so far this season.

The Dodgers currently lead the NL West with a 47-31 record, while the Angels are at the fourth spot of the AL West with a 30-45 record.

Dodgers vs. Angels Baseball Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -375 -2.5 (-120) U 8.5 (-115) Los Angeles Angels +290 +2.5 (+100) O 8.5 (-105)

Where to watch Dodgers vs. Angels?

Game 2 of this free-way series between the two Los Angeles-based sides will start at 10:10 PM EDT. Fans can view the live telecast of this game on BSW and also keep an eye on the online streaming on FUBO TV.

Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction

The Los Angeles sides have faced each other for 145 games in their MLB career. The Halos, historically have an upper hand over the men in blue with a 74-71 record.

Although they faced a disappointment in the first game of this freeway series, the Dodgers have been pretty dominant for the major part of this regular season till now and are surely going to be the favorites to turn the tables against the Angels and win the Game 2 on Saturday.

They will surely miss players like Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler, who are all out due to injuries. However, in the last few days as the leadoff, Shohei Ohtani has been a natural and has shown why he is called one of the best players of his generation.

Others such as Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow, and Gavin Stone, have all been pretty decent and have consistently performed well and delivered whenever the team needed them. Their performances will surely be key for the Dodgers to get back on winning ways starting Saturday.

For Angels, it has been a pretty turbulent season so far. They have already lost Mike Trout due to injury early in this season. After Friday's win against their city rivals, Ron Washington would surely hope that his team keeps up with a similar performance and can replicate last night's success again.

Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Zachary Neto, and Logan O'Hoppe, although didn't have the kind of season they might have hoped for, they still have shown some decent performance and sparks about their true potential to help out their team whenever required. They will surely play an important role for the Angles in Saturday's game if the team aims to hand the Dodgers another disappointing defeat.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -2.5 (-120).