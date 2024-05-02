Dodgers vs. Braves Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers will return to Dodger Stadium as they host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series. After a shutout victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their last game, the team is all set to take on their NL rival.

The Braves dropped their last series against the Seattle Mariners and will hope to rebound from that loss. Both teams enter this game with a winning record. Let's dive deep into the series preview, prediction, and pitching matchups.

Dodgers vs. Braves Preview

Game 1 is scheduled to take place on Friday at 7:10 PM PDT and will be telecast on Bally Sports South and MLBN. Game 2 will commence at 6:10 PM PDT on Saturday and will be telecast on Bally Sports South and Sports Net LA.

The series finale is scheduled for a Matinee that will take place on Sunday at 1:10 PM PDT. The Dodgers are at the top of the NL West with a 20-13 record, while the Braves are at the top of the NL East with a 20-9 record.

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitching Matchups

Game 1

Pitching will play a crucial role for the Dodgers, especially after they used Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The club will deliver Gavin Stone to the mound as their starter in Game 1. Stone is holding a 2-1 record with a 4.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts this season.

The Braves will have Charlie Morton pitch against Stone for Game 1. Morton holds a 2-0 record with a 3.60 ERA and 28 strikeouts. The veteran pitcher has a solid WHIP of 1.36 in 30 innings pitched.

Game 2

For Game 2, the Dodgers will turn to hard-throwing Tyler Glasnow. The righty holds a 5-1 record with a 2.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched. Glasnow has a spectacular WHIP of 0.93 and is currently one of the in-form starters in the league.

The Braves will have Bryce Elder start for Game 2. Elder is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA. Elder has pitched 12 innings and recorded six strikeouts with a 1.33 WHIP this season.

Game 3

Both teams have switched to left-handed pitchers for Game 3. James Paxton takes the nod as he counters veteran pitcher Max Fried from the Braves. Paxton holds a 3-0 record with a 3.51 ERA in 25-plus innings. Paxton has 16 strikeouts and holds a 1.68 WHIP.

Fried holds a 2-0 record on the season with a 4.02 ERA in 31-plus innings pitched. Fried has 21 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP.

Dodgers vs. Braves players to watch out for

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts is one of the hottest hitters on the team and is worth keeping an eye out for his offensive and defensive output in a new role. Betts holds a batting clip at .377 with an OBP of .471 and an OPS of 1.104.

Freddie Freeman

Although he has struggled to find his swing off late, Freddie Freeman is one on the list that is predicted to perform well against his former team.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has a slow start when it comes to home runs, but the reigning NL MVP turns into a hitting machine when he gets going. Acuna is slugging .252/.368 and /.690 this season.

Matt Olson

Matt Olson has three home runs and is slugging .206/ .323 and /.706. Olson has been a bright spot in the past few games and is worth watching out for in this series.

Both teams have talented pitchers and strong records. However, the bullpen will play a crucial role in this series. Based on previous performances the Braves are predicted to take two of three games. Yet, the odds could change over time and the Dodgers could strike back.

