Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups, head to head and more | Game - 02, May 21

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the series on a winning note, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Monday at Dodger Stadium. This will be the fifth time the two teams face each other this season, and the Dodgers lead the season series 3-1.

In Monday's game, the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Rojas, Kike Hernandez and Mookie Betts all had their names on the scoreboard, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated the opponents from the mound.

Lourdes Gurriel and Jake McCarthy smash back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, nearly turning the game around for the Dbacks. But it wasn't enough. Torey Lovullo and his team would like to put in their best efforts on Tuesday and level the series 1-1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks head-to-head

Game 2 of this series will air live on SportsNet LA from 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Both teams have had a long-standing rivalry in the NL West division and have faced each other 461 times in the regular season, including their latest matchup on Monday, May 20th, 2024. Historically, the Dodgers have had the upper hand, with 264 wins so far.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchups

Gavin Stone will start on the mound for the Dodgers. He has played eight games this season, going 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 27 strikeouts.

For the Dbacks, Brandon Pfaadt is set to start on the mound. He has played nine games this season, going 1-3 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 51 strikeouts.

Dodgers vs Diamondback Prediction

The Dodgers' star-studded lineup, including Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Kike Hernandez and others, has already shown what they are capable of this season. It won't be easy for Pfaadt, and even if the 25-year-old manages to shut down their offense, the Dbacks still have to worry about Stone.

It would be a tough fight between both sides, and each of them will give their absolute best to win the second game of this series. However, with the kind of performance the Dodgers have had recently and keeping Game 1's performance in mind, they are favored to win Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback