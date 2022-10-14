How to Watch Dodgers Vs. Padres 2022 NLDS Games: Schedule, Key Dates, Times, TV Channels

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will continue their National League Division Series on Friday, October 14th. With the series now tied at 1-1, the NLDS will shift location to San Diego, giving the Padres their first home game since 2006.

"It's going to be fun. San Diego has been waiting for this all year." On Friday, San Diego will host a playoff game for the first time since 2006... Manny Machado is excited for it!" - FOX Sports MLB

Last night, the Padres managed to equal the series against the Dodgers thanks to home runs by Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth. Game 3 in San Diego will see Blake Snell as the starting pitcher for the Padres, with Tony Gonsolin taking the ball for Los Angeles.

NLDS 2022 schedule for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres

Date Game Time (ET) Location TV Channel Tuesday, Oct. 11 5-3 W Los Angeles 9:37 pm (ET) Dodger Stadium Fox Sports 1 Wednesday, Oct. 12 5-3 W San Diego 8:37 pm (ET) Dodger Stadium Fox Sports 1 Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3 8:37 pm (ET) Petco Park Fox Sports 1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4 9:37 pm (ET) Petco Park Fox Sports 1 Sunday, Oct. 15 Game 5 (if necessary) 9:07 pm (ET) Petco Park Fox Sports 1

How to watch the series

For fans hoping to tune into the remainder of the series, all games will be broadcast on FS1 (Fox Sports 1). All games can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Attending the games live, current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to Petco Park or Dodger Stadium, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

Game 3: $178 USD

Game 4: $164 USD

Game 5: $87 USD

Can the San Diego Padres take a stranglehold on the series while hosting their first playoff game since 2006? According to the book The Great Baseball Road Trip, PETCO Park is ranked as one of the best ballparks in baseball.

"Heading back to San Diego all tied up! #Postseason" - MLB

Tune in on Friday night to see which Californian team will take the series lead.

