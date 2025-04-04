Dodgers vs. Phillies: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 4, MLB 2025

The LA Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies face off in a series that can settle doubters on either side about their title-contendership. The Dodgers get on the road in America for the first time this year, while the Phillies would hope to protect their three-game win streak at Citizens Bank Park.

Dodgers vs. Phillies recent form and records

With eight straight wins to start the season, Los Angeles has set the record for most wins from Opening Day for a defending World Series champion. Their most recent game saw them erase a 5-0 Braves lead with superstar Shohei Ohtani crowning the win with a walk-off homer.

The Phillies continue their home stretch after sweeping the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series. They find themselves top of the NL East with a 5-1 record so far and would be looking to hand the Dodgers their first loss.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto retakes the mound for his third start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Tigers, 5.0 Innings Pitched, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 10 Ks

Career vs. Phillies: First start

Jesus Luzardo gets his second start on the mound after a decent first outing against the Nationals that ended in an 11-6 win for Philly.

Last Start: vs. Nationals, 5.0 Innings Pitched, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 11 Ks

Career vs. Dodgers: 0-0 record, 3.48 ERA, 19 Ks in 4 appearances

Must-Watch hitters

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani lit up Dodger Stadium with his second walk-off homer for the Dodgers. He has gotten on base six times in the last two games and is hitting at .333 for the season. Tommy Edman has hit four homers so far, while Will Smith is leading the Dodgers with a .450 average.

Phillies

Like Edman, Kyle Schwarber has gone yard four times, all of them coming in the last six games. Edmundo Sosa has hit four doubles and is boasting a club-high batting average of .600.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game 1 betting odds

Friday 04/04 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Dodgers -130 -1.5 (+135) O 8 (-110) Phillies +110 +1.5 (-160) U 8 (-110)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game 1 expert picks and prediction

Both starters had similar outings in their appearance on the mound, where they were able to get a handful of strikeouts. If they retain that form, then it will be a matter of which lineup can hit the odd-pitch out of the ballpark or get on base in crucial moments. Odds suggest the Dodgers continuing their hot streak.

Run Line: -1.5

Total Runs: Over 8

Prediction: Dodgers 7, Phillies 4

