The Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas made his pitching debut in the third game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately for him, the Dodgers' season took a turn for the worse on Sunday as they fell behind early and were routed 9-0 by the Reds.

The team's announcers, Joe Davis and Orel Hersheiser, had a field day as Rojas took the mound in the game. Rojas didn't have a good start since he gave Kevin Newman a chance to double.

Davis said:

“Fairchild catches up to 47 (mph) and flies to right. You’ve told me, velocity’s not everything.”

After Davis shouted out "53" to indicate the pitch speed, as he had done on numerous of Rojas' pitches, Spencer Steer grounded gently for the second out.

The second pitch, a 76 mph "fastball," from Rojas, was deemed high after the first was called a strike. Davis said:

“Oh, snap it off”

Rojas then tossed the ball behind Votto after two pitches.

“Oh, now he’s intimidating him. This begs the question, if there’s any scientists out there,” Davis said. “What’s the minimum speed you can throw a pitch and still get it to home plate?

Watch:

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser did not disappoint on the call as Miguel Rojas made his first Major League appearance as a pitcher.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Reds despite Miguel Rojas' pitching debut

The player required 13 pitches to be removed from the game at the end of an inning in which he allowed two hits and one run. Miggy Ro will always cherish this moment as it marked his debut in the Major Leagues as a pitcher, despite the Dodgers' 9-0 defeat to Cincinnati.

After making his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2014, Rojas spent 2015 through 2022 with the Miami Marlins.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Reds signed him as an amateur free agent in 2006. He participated in their minor league system until 2012, finishing the year with the AAA Louisville Bats.