Dodgers vs. Reds Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

Although both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds had high expectations going into the season, only one of the two clubs has found success.

This week, the Reds will meet the Dodgers for the first time of the Shohei Ohtani era. While the Dodgers, who occupy the second spot in the National League, will seek to build on their record, the Reds are in serious danger of being relegated to the periphery earlier than any of their fans would have hoped.

Today, we will be equipping you with all you need to know for the upcoming series in LA.

Dodgers vs Reds Preview

This weekend will mark the first meeting between the Dodgers and Reds since July 2023. Although they did not make the postseason last year, Cincinnati actually emerged victorious over the course of the season series last year, emerging on the winning side in four of six meetings.

Now, the 18-25 Reds sit fourth in the NL Central, some eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, and have dropped eight of their last ten. Meanwhile. the Dodgers are 29-16, and lead the NL West. The upcoming series will run from Thursday to Sunday. Thursday and Friday's games will commence at 7:10 PT, with a 6:10 first pitch on Saturday. Sunday's series finale will get underway just past 1 pm PT.

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Pitchers

Game 1

Right hander Tyler Glasnow will take to the mound for his tenth start of the year on Thursday. The 6-foot-8 ace arrived in LA via a January trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and subsequently inked a five-year deal. So far this year, Glasnow is 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA and an MLB-best 73 strikeouts.

On the opposing end, leftie Brent Suter will get the start of the Reds. In his first season with the Reds, Suter put up a 3.38 ERA in 57 appearances out of the Colorado Rockies' bullpen in 2023. Thursday will mark Suter's first start of the season, and he currently touts a 3.86 through 17 games this season.

Game 2

Undefeated Canadian James Paxton is set to start on Friday. Now in his eleventh season, the veteran Paxton is on course for the best season of his career. He is now 5-0 with a 2.58 ERA, and pitched six shutout innings in his last start against the San Diego Padres on May 11.

Frankie Montas will get the ball for the Reds in Game 2. Injuries limited the Dominican to just one inning on the mound as a member of the New York Yankees last year. Now, under his one-year, $16 million deal with the Reds, Montas is 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA.

Game 3

Saturday will mark the third start of the season for Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler. A two-time All-Star, Buehler has had a rough time re-adjusting to MLB life. Now with a 7.36 ERA, the 29 year-old has coughed up six earned runs over just seven innings in 2024.

Buehler's opponent on Saturday will be right hander Graham Ashcraft. Now in his third season as a full-time MLB starter, the 26 year-old has an ERA of 4.12 heading into the series. In his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ashcraft was pulled after surrendering three earned runs in four innings, giving him a record of 3-2 heading into the series in LA.

Game 4

Although it is not confirmed, it is likely that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be the Dodgers' pitching selection in the series finale. Signed to a twelve-year, $325 million deal this offseason, Yamamoto's season has largely been successful. The former Orix Buffaloes ace is 4-1 with a 3.21 ERA on the season.

Right-hander Hunter Greene will take the bump for the Reds on Sunday. A 2017 first round pick, Greene's 3.27 ERA and 2-2 record makes him one of his team's most reliable arms. In his last start on May 14, Greene went seven innings, allowing two earned runs.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction

In almost all of the pitching matchups, the Dodgers appear to have the edge. The only game in which the Reds could exploit weak pitching is Game 3, in which Walker Buehler will start.

However, the Dodgers' 237 runs scored vastly exceeds the Reds' 183. This means that even if they are able to crack the pitching, the Reds will still need an offensive boost. For these reasons, we can expect the Dodgers to comfortably take three of four.

