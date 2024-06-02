Dodgers vs. Rockies preview & prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, June 2, 2024

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies for the final time in their ongoing series.

Both the teams have performed brilliantly in each of the two games. The series is tied and can go either way. After winning Game 2 against the Rox, the Dodgers will try to continue the momentum before facing Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a three-game series.

The Rox will also want to regain their momentum and get back to winning ways after last night's setback. They will be facing the Reds next for a three-game series.

Dodgers vs Rockies: Preview

Game 3 between the Dodgers and Rockies will be on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the game on SportsNet LA or stream it online on FUBO TV.

This game will decide the series between both teams as the series stands at 1-1. Rockies won 4-1 in Game 1 on Friday, and Dodgers won 4-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. The Dodgers are at the top of the NL West division with a 37-23 record. Meanwhile, the Rockies are at the bottom of the same division with a 21-36 record.

Dodgers vs Rockies: Prediction

Dodgers have again bounced back with some spectacular heroics last night and are the favorites to win the Game 3. Their hitting lineup would surely be challenging for the Rox's pitcher. Even if their hitting doesn't help, the Dodgers have one of the best pitching arsenals.

However, the Rockies have also shown their quality in both games and shouldn't be underestimated even in the slightest. They will put up a fierce fight as both teams still have equal chances to win the series.

Dodgers vs Rockies: Head-to-Head record

The Dodgers and Rockies face for the first time this season. The two have faced each other 518 times. The Dodgers have always had an upper hand in this rivalry, with a 308-210 record against the Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies: Probable pitchers

Gavin Stone is set to start things on the mound for the Dodgers. The young pitcher has played and started 10 games this season with a 5-2 record. He has an ERA of 3.16, a WHIP of 1.19 and 41 strikeouts.

Austin Gomber will start things off for the Rockies on the mound. The 30-year-old LHP has played and started 10 games this season for the Rox. He has a 1-2 record, an ERA of 2.76, a WHIP of 1.11 and 41 strikeouts.

Dodgers vs Rockies: Players to watch out for

Dodgers are one of the most formidable sides this season. Their hitting lineup seems to be the most dangerous in the MLB. Players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith can impact the game and should be watched out for.

Ryan McMohan, Brenton Doyle, Charlie Blackmon and Ezequiel Tovar have shown decent form for the Rox. They could play a significant role in the match for their team.

