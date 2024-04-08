Dodgers vs. Twins Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

Since 2017, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins have only played three series against each other. As a result of commissioner Rob Manfred's sweeping structural changes, this will be the third straight year that the two teams will get a glimpse of each other.

Following their defeat in Chicago to the Cubs, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are headed north to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. There, the Twins, fresh off of their first postseason victory in two decades last season, will seek to defend their home ground.

Let's examine the upcoming series and determine the storylines at play.

Dodgers vs Twins Preview

The three-game series between the Dodgers and Minnesota Twins will commence with a 6:40 Central Time first pitch from Target Field in the Twin Cities.

Both Monday and Tuesday's games will take place at 6:40 pm, while an earlier 12:40 pm start is slated for Wednesday. Thursday will mark on off-day for the Dodgers, while the Twins will fly to Motown to take on the red-hot Detroit Tigers.

The Twins 3-4 record puts them fourth in the AL Central. For the Dodgers, the story is different. On account of predictably capable hitting and pitching contributors, the team's 8-4 record places them atop the NL West.

Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchups

Game 1

Veteran Canadian James Paxton will be making his second start of the season for the Dodgers. At 35, Paxton is off to a strong start to the year, having shut out the San Francisco Giants over five innings last Monday.

Paxton will be squaring off against Twins hurler Bailey Ober. The 28-year-old is coming off of a career season in 2023 as a part of a rotation whose ERA was the best in the AL.

On March 31, Ober surrendered eight earned runs in 1.1 innings against the Kansas City Royals, meaning he will enter Monday's affair with a 54.00 ERA.

Game 2

Tyler Glasnow will take to the mound for the Dodgers on Tuesday. At six-foot-eight, Glasnow is off to a flying start with his new team after arriving via a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in January. Boasting a 2-0 record and 3.18 ERA, Glasnow will hope to continue his remarkable start.

Meanwhile, the Twins will look to Louie Varland. The 26-year old Minnesota-native finished with a 4.63 ERA across 17 appearances, including 10 starts last season. A rough first game of the season means that Varland will take a 6.75 ERA to this start.

Game 3

Bobby Miller will be the Dodgers' starter in Wednesday afternoon's series finale. Miller 22 starts last season but struggled in the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs, giving up five runs in less than two innings on his 25th birthday on Friday.

The six-foot-five right hander Chris Paddack will take to the mound for the Twins. Two years into his three-year, $12.53 million deal, Paddack has not finished with an ERA under 4 since his 2019 season with the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Twins Players to Watch Out For

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Despite getting placed at shortstop for the first time in his life, Mookie Betts has never looked more comfortable. Leading the league in home runs, hits and OPS, Betts' five home runs and 11 RBIs have played an integral role in his team's success this year.

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

After opting out of his Twins contract only to re-sign with the team for even more money months later, Carlos Correa has a lot to prove to fans in Minnesota.

So far, the shortstop's .533 on-base percentage leads the American League, and the 30-year old appears to be playing with a renewed sense of passion.

Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers

Manager Dave Roberts really came to rely on Miller, despite the latter's young age, in 2023.

After an outing in which he himself described as "unacceptable" against the San Diego Padres in South Korea, Miller once again fielded a poor outing in Chicago. If the talened, yet streaky starter wants to retain his place in the Dodgers rotation, this performance will be a big one.

