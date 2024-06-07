Dodgers vs Yankees Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head and more | Game 1, June 7, 2024

After an unfortunate 2-1 series loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, one of MLB's most formidable sides this season, the LA Dodgers will be facing another powerful foe, the New York Yankees for a three-game series on Friday, June 7th.

The Dodgers have had a bad run this week with two consecutive defeats against the Pirates in the first two games of their series. However, they did come back with an 11-7 victory in the series finale against the Bucs on Thursday. Dave Roberts and his men would hope to overcome their recent offensive woes and continue this winning momentum in the series opener against the Yanks.

On the other hand, the Yanks have had a great week as they thrashed the Minnesota Twins to a three-game clean sweep. However, for them, things have been a bit turbulent as their star performer Juan Soto left the game early last night with a forearm soreness. Aaron Boone and his team would surely hope to get their star man back before long and help them cruise to another dominating victory against the LA Dodgers in Game 1 of this series.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Preview

Game 1 between Dodgers and Yankees will start at 7:05 PM EDT at the Yankees stadium. Fans can tune in to the live telecast of this game on SportsNet LA and it will also be streamed online on FUBO TV.

After overcoming a two game losing streak by winning the third, the Dodgers are currently at the top of the NL West table with a 39-25 record, while the Yankees, on the other side, after a three game winning streak, are currently topping the AL East table with a 45-19 record.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Head-to-Head

The two most formidable sides of this year in MLB have faced each other 20 times to date. The Yanks have a slight upper hand over the Dodgers in this rivalry with a 10-9 record.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Pitching Matchups

Dodgers $325 million offseason acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be starting on the mound for them. So far this season, the Japanese ace has played and started 12 games for his new side with a 6-2 record. He has an ERA of 3.32, a WHIP of 1.12 and 76 strikeouts for the Dodgers till now.

For Yankees, Cody Poteet will start on the mound. The 29-year-old RHP has played and started just two games so far this season. He has an ERA of 2.45, WHIP of 0.91 and 10 strikeouts.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Prediction

Both Dodgers and Yankees have started this season pretty dominantly. For this particular series, both are equally chanced to overthrow the other and win Game 1 on Friday.

The Dodgers' offensive woes might be a problem for their side. Dave Roberts would surely hope that Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez and the rest of the team can all gear up and push the Yanks aside for a victory.

Yanks, on the other hand, would be possibly missing out on Juan Soto, who left the pitch early last night with a forearm soreness. Boone would hope that Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, and the rest of the team would rise up, not let the absence of 3x All-Star affect them, and go on to win their eighth game in a row.

