"Dodgers will be waiting with open arms" - Fans see LA's NL team as runaway favorites to land Shohei Ohtani's Japanese teammate from NPB

The LA Dodgers are once again being linked to one of Japan’s biggest stars. Recent reports suggest that Kazuma Okamoto could make the jump from the Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball in the offseason.Okamoto, the Yomiuri Giants' longtime star, will reportedly be posted for MLB teams, allowing him to sign with any franchise ahead of the 2026 season.The corner-infield power bat has been Japan's most consistent slugger, with a .275/.357/.512 career line and 277 home runs in 11 NPB seasons.Okamoto hit .322/.411/.581 in 2025, along with a .992 OPS and 15 homers in 77 games. However, an injury ended what was shaping up to be another MVP-level season.Fans have started speculating where Okamoto would land, and for most, it is clear. With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki already on the Dodgers, they are the favorites to sign him.“I’m sure the Dodgers will be waiting for him with open arms” a fan tweeted.Dave ✝️🇺🇸 @iHubyLINK@TalkinBaseball_ I'm sure the Dodgers will be waiting for him with open arms.“We don’t want him in MLB, he’s just going to be a Dodger” one fan said.“Welcome to the Tokyo Dodgers” a fan wrote.“Geez the Dodgers now getting two Japanese players? Lolll” another fan said.“Congrats to the Tokyo Dodgers of Los Angeles” one fan commented.“The Dodgers new utility infielder” another fan wrote.Dodgers’ global scouting dominance draws more eyes from JapanThe Dodgers’ deep pockets and strong international scouting network have made them a premier destination for Asian talent in recent years. Following Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking $700 million signing and the successful recruitment of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LA has built a strong brand presence in Japan.The front office has reportedly kept in touch with several NPB teams and scouts over the course of the season. Okamoto's posting could be its next high-profile overseas acquisition.Okamoto is a regular member of Japan's national team and Ohtani's international teammate at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He is known for his patient hitting style and smooth fielding at the two corner infield positions.Okamoto's possible arrival would augment the Dodgers' offense and depth. He would be another solution at first base or designated hitter for Dave Roberts to have some creativity with.Whether Okamoto’s next home ends up being in Los Angeles or elsewhere, fan chatter online suggests one narrative. The Dodgers’ Japanese connection continues to grow stronger, and the baseball world is watching closely as another NPB superstar prepares to cross the Pacific.