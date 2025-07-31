Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Hollywood Hills home targeted in high-end attempted burglary

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes the latest target of an attempted burglary in a series of high-profile theft cases in LA. The burglary was reported on Wednesday after a window of his Hollywood Hills home was found broken.According to authorities, the thieves failed to enter the house as staff members switched on the lights and called private security. They later informed the police that three figures, as per CCTV footage, were seen fleeing the scene.The incident took place around 5 a.m., as per multiple reports. The CCTV showed three people jumping over the fence in an attempt to steal from the property.As of now, no arrests have been made, and the case is under investigation while Yoshinobu Yamamoto is with the Dodgers for a 3-game series against the Reds.Earlier this month during the All-Star break, Ketel Marte had $400,000 items stolen from his home in Scottsdale.The investigation is still ongoing and it was reported that no one else was at home during that time.Yoshinobu Yamamato’s teammates Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy were also victims of burglaryMax Muncy and Freddie Freeman [Source: Imagn]Apart from Yoshinobu Yamamoto's recent case, in 2023, break-ins were reported in his teammates, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy’s homes. Both incidents took place within a month, where thieves were seen “ransacking” the place while the players were away on a game.Apart from MLB players, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes broken into last October. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was also one of the names on the list in December.The Los Angeles home of LAFC striker Olivier Giroud was reported to have been broken into in February. Seven Chilean nationals were charged with stealing multi-million-dollar items and transporting them elsewhere. The valuables were calculated at $2 million.Last year in December, the FBI issued a warning to sports leagues about players displaying their valuables on social media. They took it as a reason why such high-profile people were being targeted in the first place.Following the warning, players have now mellowed down on showcasing their items on social media. However, there seems to be another surge of thefts in LA, with athletes being threatened by home burglary.