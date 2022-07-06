"Does Blooper have health insurance?" "I am effing dying" - Atlanta Braves fans impressed by mascot Blooper going through tables to fire up the crowd

The MLB has never seen a mascot quite like Blooper of the Atlanta Braves, who is willing to put his body on the line. This recent attempt to get the fans riled up was inspired by the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin, though he had less hair.

This video of Blooper should really be seen with as little explanation as possible. So without further adieu, here it is, posted to Twitter by the mascot himself.

Blooper @BlooperBraves ITS THE GEORGIA RATTLESNAKE ITS THE GEORGIA RATTLESNAKE https://t.co/f3Nra7Isjz

That second table put in the best performance in Atlanta today. The stunt did not go perfectly, and Blooper bounced off the second table. While Blooper might feel that one in the morning, it certainly inspired the fans.

Blooper probably did not intend so much hilarity to stem from the botched maneuver, but it worked extremely well. The bounce and flip off the trailer sends this clip to legendary status.

This clip will live on forever and be used as a reaction for years to come, which is exactly what Blooper hoped for. The Atlanta Braves mascot is always looking for the spotlight, and he does a great job of it.

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper takes over Twitter once again

If the Braves have only one fan, it is Blooper.

Blooper, who sometimes goes by Bloopy, is no stranger to online success. His clips of often go viral, delighting Atlanta Braves fans every time.

MizzMichelle @ATLBravesfan199 @BlooperBraves The way he just flopped to the ground. @BlooperBraves The way he just flopped to the ground. 😆😆😆😆

It was surprising that Bloopy was unable to break the second table, but frankly it's better that he didn't.

colbs @qtcolbs @BlooperBraves @Braves bloop surely you could break both with that thickness @BlooperBraves @Braves bloop surely you could break both with that thickness

Hopefully, Bloopy recovered quickly, because the game hadn't even started yet! He has a lot more work to put in before the night is over, and the Atlanta Braves need Blooper at his best.

Fans of the NFL will recognize this as one of the signature celebrations of the Buffalo Bills fanbase. Fans going through tables has been the norm in Buffalo for years, but a mascot doing it is next level.

This is a beautiful mix of the sport of baseball and the art of professional wrestling, applying equally to both fanbases.

Seth Mates @SethMates



The other half of my Twitter followers: "What's with all the wrestling stuff?"



Me: Blooper @BlooperBraves ITS THE GEORGIA RATTLESNAKE ITS THE GEORGIA RATTLESNAKE https://t.co/f3Nra7Isjz Half of my Twitter followers: "What's with all the baseball stuff?"The other half of my Twitter followers: "What's with all the wrestling stuff?"Me: twitter.com/blooperbraves/… Half of my Twitter followers: "What's with all the baseball stuff?"The other half of my Twitter followers: "What's with all the wrestling stuff?"Me: twitter.com/blooperbraves/…

If the Braves lose this game against the St. Louis Cardinals, this moment will be for naught. While it is important for Blooper to fire up the fans, his true duty is to help the team win. Seeing your mascot risk it all has to inspire you to do the same to secure the win.

