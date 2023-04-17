Does the highest paid MLB player make more than NFL's contract king, Jalen Hurts? Superstar salaries compared

Does the highest paid MLB player compare to the highest paid NFL star? NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts just set an NFL record to become the highest-paid NFL player in history. Not a single player has ever had a higher yearly salary than his $51 million, which edges out Aaron Rodgers' salary of $50.2 million.

Mega contracts get handed out pretty easily in the MLB. Last off-season, most every free agent received a massive deal with a lot of money and a long length. How does it compare to the NFL's new king?

The highest paid baseball player right now is a tie between two New York Mets aces. Both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer make $43.33 million a season, so they still don't match up with Hurts' new deal.

Comparing highest paid MLB player to highest paid NFL players

Jalen Hurts' contract makes him the highest paid NFL player ever, and it's a bit more expensive than the highest paid MLB player's deal is. For pitchers, it's Scherzer and Verlander, but at position player, it's Aaron Judge at $40 million.

Is Aaron Judge the highest paid MLB player?

The MLB has not yet had a $50 million player, though Shohei Ohtani's next contract this winter could be north of that.

To find a comparable NFL contract, fans would have to look at the NFL's seventh-highest paid player. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills makes slightly more than $43 million a season, which is just behind Scherzer and Verlander.

This will be interesting to revisit when Shohei Ohtani has a new contract.

