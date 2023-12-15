Does Shohei Ohtani speak English? Japanese two-way phenom's vocabulary skills explored in the aftermath of record Dodgers deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers formally introduced Shohei Ohtani in a press conference on Thursday. It was a chance for fans and reporters to get a glimpse at the $700 million man in his new digs.

Ohtani spoke of everything from why he decided to join the Dodgers to what his dog's name is. He was accompanied by his translator/friend, Ippei Mizuhura. While Ohtani can speak some English, he prefers to let his Mizuhara handle most of it.

Ohtani first met Mizuhara in 2013 in Japan when they were with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. The two struck up a friendship quickly, and when Ohtani signed with the Angels in 2017, they hired Mizuhara as well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the team to beat after they signed Shohei Ohtani. They have passed the Atlanta Braves for the smallest odds to win the 2024 World Series.

However, during Ohtani's press conference, the Dodgers made a move to get even better. They traded Ryan Pepiot and Jonny Deluca for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

Heading into the 2024 season, pitching was an area the team needed to address. They have now added a frontline starter, who is coming off a career-high 120 innings pitched.

Glasnow started 21 games, compiling a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts. He will pair nicely alongside Bobby Miller, who had a terrific rookie season. Glasnow and the Dodgers agreed to a five-year, $135 million contract.

The Dodgers are now juggernauts, and with how they spend money, they will likely keep adding pieces around Ohtani for years. Their championship window is wide open, and they can reign terror in the league.

Ohtani is finally on a contending team, which could not be better for the sport.

