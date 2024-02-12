"Doesn't make a lot of sense for Miami" - Marlins fans on the fence over Nick Gordon signing

The Miami Marlins pulled off a trade deal with the Minnesota Twins to land utility player Nick Gordon. The Twins agreed to the trade, as Gordon lost the salary arbitration case. The Marlins will send relief pitcher Steven Okert to the Twins as part of the deal.

Gordan's signing seems to have benefitted the Twins more, as they upgraded their bullpen with Okert. However, Gordon is a utility player and could switch positions with his new team.

As for Marlins fans, they tweeted that the deal doesn't make a lot of sensem especially when there were several other options on the free-agent market.

"Craig why haven't the Marlins sign any major league free agents coming off of a year where they finally made it back to the postseason?" Wrote one fan on X.

"Gordon is basically an older, more expensive Xavier Edwards. Doesn't make a lot of sense for Miami. Regardless, probably not great news for Edwards's chances of making the team," wrote another fan.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Marlins to take advantage of Gordon's ability

While his shortstop appearances might be limited, Nick Gordon has experience as a second baseman, center fielder and right fielder. He hasa slashed .250/.293/.392 with 15 homers, 42 doubles, six triples and 16 stolen bases.

Gordon will be under club control and will not be a free agent until the 2028 season. The club will have an advantage over the Gordon as they enter the upcoming season but will miss out on their left-handed reliever Stevin Okert.

Gordon experienced a right tibia fracture and was restricted to 34 games in his 2023 MLB season. Spring training will play a crucial role for the 28-year-old as he looks to make the roster for the regular season.

The Marlins will look to make the best use of his potential and hope that he bounces back from last season. For now, they have a backup who can play several positions as they look to go beyond the Wild Card spot.

