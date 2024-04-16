"Dogs and baseball are a great combination" - Orioles fans swoon as play-by-play man Kevin Brown is joined in booth by adorable puppy

Baltimore Orioles play-by-play man, Kevin Brown, brought in a special guest to help him call Tuesday's matchup against the Minnesota Twins, a puppy. He held the dog in his arms as he started the broadcast.

Brown brought the dog as it was Baltimore's "Bark in the Park" night. They are just one of 21 MLB teams who will be opening their doors to fan's four-legged friends this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are another team that held its "Bark at the Park" night on Tuesday. It is a great promotion and is often a fan-favorite from young children to older grandparents.

Some minor league teams have taken this promotion a step further. Atlanta Braves minor league affiliate, the Rome Emperors introduced "Double Dog Wednesday." During select games, you can bring your dog to the park and receive specials on hot dogs.

"Dogs and baseball are a great combination" - one fan posted.

"More dogs in baseball broadcast opens!" - posted another fan.

"Dog + baseball = The best thing" - posted another.

Orioles fans cannot get over how adorable Brown's puppy is. Some are calling for dogs to be a permanent part of MLB broadcasting.

"Dogs are the best" - said another fan.

"I love it" - said another.

"Boop the snoot!" - said another.

If the league truly wants to get more eyes on the game, they must implement more promotions like this. There are plenty of non-baseball fans who would buy tickets if they could bring their dog to the park.

Who else is having a "Bark at the Park" night outside of the Orioles?

MLB Bark at the Park (Image via Getty)

With the Orioles and Diamondbacks kicking off "Bark at the Park" night on Tuesday, a few more teams are getting ready for their big day. The Chicago White Sox are holding theirs on Apr. 29.

The Detroit Tigers are one of the few teams that are holding this promotion multiple times throughout the year. They will hold theirs on Apr. 30, May 14, Sept. 10, and Sept 25.

The Astros, Royals, Marlins, Brewers, Mets, A's, Phillies, Pirates, Cardinals, Padres, Giants, Mariners, Rays, Rangers, Nationals, and Rockies will also host dog days.

There are many opportunities for fans with four-legged friends to attend baseball games this year, from the minors to the big leagues. Hopefully, that number continues to increase as baseball is nearly the perfect sport to bring your dog to.

