Domingo German Free Agency: Two teams interested in securing services of former Yankees pitcher, claims MLB insider

Domingo German, a former pitcher for the New York Yankees, is currently a free agent and is on the lookout to sign a major league contract this offseason.

According to MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez, "various teams" are interested in the services of the hurler. The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Angels are among those who have met German and are the frontrunners to land the righty.

English Translation: "Various teams interested in Domingo Germán. Germán has met on several occasions with the #Ángeles and the #Piratas who aim to be one of the finalists. #DomingoGerman."

The Pittsburgh Pirates are still reported to be searching for starting options to fill their rotation. Domingo German's acquisition should be a valuable addition to the team, and the earlier it's done, the earlier he can report for training.

Jon Heyman linked the Angels with Blake Snell, but if they are not able to land the reigning NL Cy Young winner, German is a good pitcher to fall back on.

German, who made his major-league debut at the Bronx, spent his entire six-year career with the Yankees. During that span, he made 112 appearances and 89 starts, going 31-28 with a 4.41 ERA and 543 strikeouts across 522.1 innings pitched.

Domingo German wrote his name in the history books with a perfect game

The 31-year-old pitched the MLB's 24th perfect game on June 28, 2023, against the Oakland Athletics. He became the first to do it since Felix Hernandez did it for the Seattle Mariners in the 2012 season. Moreover, he also became the fourth Yankee pitcher (highest for a club) to accomplish the feat.

Apart from the special effort of a perfect game by Domingo German, it was a below-average season for the hurler. He went 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA across 20 appearances, where he pitched 108.2 innings for 114 strikeouts against 34 walks.

German also grabbed headlines in August 2023, when he checked himself into treatment for alcohol abuse. He did not return to the field for the remainder of the season. He was also suspended for 81 games by the league in 2020 for violating the domestic violence policy following an incident in 2021.

