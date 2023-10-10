Dominique Wheeler, the wife of Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Zack Wheeler posted a picture of herself and Zach from a recent game. Dominique captioned the picture as "It's a red October."

Fans were thrilled to see them together and raved about the photo in the comments.

It’s a red October 💯 - nikawheelz

"You guys are such a cute couple!"

"Becoming a Phillies legend!"

Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies created baseball history on Monday against the Atlanta Braves. He became the first MLB pitcher to record six strikeoits and allow zero hits in the first two innings of a postseason game.

Wheeler, 33, has a 13-6 record in the regular season while making 31 starts. He struck out 212 hitters while pitching to an ERA of 3.61. He is 87-63 with a 3.45 ERA in his tenth season in the major leagues with the Mets and Phillies.

He has made 101 starts. Last year in the postseason, Wheeler did even better. In Game 1 of the wild-card series in 2022 at St. Louis, he pitched in the seventh inning, giving up two hits but no runs. He then had an outstanding NLDS start in Atlanta.

Zack Wheeler and Dominique's love story

Dominique Wheeler and Zack Wheeler exchanged vows on Dec. 31, 2019 after dating for three years.

Had so much fun celebrating the Conforto’s 💍 - nikawheelz

The duo have two beautiful kids. They announced their first pregnancy just before the COVID-19 epidemic and were blessed with a baby boy, Wesley Wheeler.

Dominique and Wheeler made an announcement about their second pregnancy following the birth of Wesley, and they were blessed with a baby girl.

Beautiful💕 - nikawheelz

Dominique Wheeler obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing degree from LIM College.