"Don't come in and act like you're better than everyone" - Brewers ace Corbin Burnes offers stern advice to prospect Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is excited to see what all the hype behind prospect outfielder Jackson Chourio is all about. The young slugger made headlines earlier in the month when he signed an eight-year, $82 million deal.

The deal is the most significant guaranteed contract to a player with no big-league experience. That is quite the compliment, and all eyes will be on Chourio as he enters spring training.

Burnes knows something about living up to people's expectations, being a former Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star. He recently joined Foul Territory TV to offer some stern advice to Chourio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To gel in the clubhouse is probably the best thing. Coming in, you don't want to be the selfish guy. Everyone knows you're going to make $80 million, so don't come in and act like you're better than everyone," stated Burnes.

Expand Tweet

"Yelli is going to be a great guy to be right there with him in the outfield taking him through reps or hitting in the cages," explained Burnes.

Burnes believes Christian Yellich will play a crucial role in Chourio's development with the Brewers. Yellich is a veteran outfielder with a ton of hype coming into the league as a prospect.

Corbin Burnes and the Brewers should be excited about Jackson Chourio's ceiling

Jackson Chourio is an exciting prospect (Image via Getty)

There is no denying Jackson Chourio is an exciting prospect, and Corbin Burnes knows that. At 19, Chourio has no problems producing power with a smaller frame that is still developing with each passing year.

One of the things that scouts like the most about Chourio's game is his bat-to-ball skills. The slugger has quick hands and can barrel up baseballs to any part of the field.

Lately, Chourio has learned to use his strengths to his advantage. He is starting to look for his pitches instead of being defensive at the plate, even if it is a 100 MPH fastball.

Expand Tweet

The Brewers could have a star in the making locked up for a long time. This has been a trend among other teams in the league over the last few years. It surely has worked for Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.