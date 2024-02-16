"Don't stop, keep motivating each of us" - Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. pens endearing message after disabled baseball player's inspiring story

Despite a relatively small amount of MLB experience, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres is regarded as one of the most electric players around. Recently, the stud showed that while he is not putting on a show, he finds the time to connect with those less fortunate.

Mayker De Jesus is a twelve-year old from the Dominican Republic. A baseball fan since his earliest days, De Jesus suffered an unspeakable accident at the age of eight. While the young Dominican was riding his bike, he was struck by a truck, causing him to lose his leg.

Recently, Dominican journalist Hector Gomez shared a video of De Jesus in which the youngster claims that one of his dreams is to meet Tatis Jr. Though Mayker did not likely expect anything to come of his wish, it appears to have yielded results.

Against all the odds, the San Diego Padres outfielder found Mayker's appeal, and replied. Though Tatis is gearing up for spring training with his team in Arizona, he issued a heartfelt statement to his young fan, in which he claims, "I hope one day we can meet in person and I just want to wish you the best, don't stop, keep motivating each of us".

Despite his affliction, De Jesus keeps active in baseball in the Dominican Republic. A fan of Tigres del Licey, a local club in Santo Domingo, De Jesus cites former Miami Marlins infielder Emilio Bonifacio as his favorite MLB player.

"Very nice gesture from the Tigres del Licey in realizing the dream of the child Mayker de Jesús" - Eugenio Miranda

The 2024 season will represent the fifth campaign for Fernando Tatis Jr. After hitting a NL-best 42 home runs in 2021, the 25-year old missed all of the 2022 season on account of injuries coupled with an 80-game PED suspension. Last season, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit .257/.322/.449 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Do not let the cockiness of Fernando Tatis Jr. fool you

No stranger to showmanship, his antics have earned Tatis a reputation of being a showboat at times. However, as is evidenced by his tear-jerking homage to a young fan, he remains as committed to his supporters as any other star. Set to take on an NL East that features a resurgent Los Angeles Dodgers, Tatis Jr. can be sure that Mayker De Jesus will be watching his newest hero very closely this year.

