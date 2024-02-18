"Don't tell anyone you saw me, or I'll ruin you" - Rebecca Grossman's daughter alleges ex-MLB star Scott Erickson made threats after fatal crash

Rebecca Grossman is on trial for her part in the 2020 collision that cost two children their lives and witness testimony is proving damning for former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson. Erickson and Grossman were reportedly an item and are said to have been racing, which caused the death of the young brothers.

Tony Buzbee, Grossman's lawyer, maintains that Erickson hit the boys first and hid from police at the scene. Grossman's daughter, Alexis Grossman, took the witness stand and testified that Erickson was present at the scene, hiding in the nearby bushes.

"He was poking his head out, and we made eye contact."

She also alleges that Scott Erickson later turned up at her house smelling of alcohol, and threatened her:

"Don’t tell anyone you saw me, or I will ruin you and your family."

Erickson stands at 6-foot-6 and pitched for the Minnesota Twins, LA Dodgers and had a spell at the New York Yankees before he retired in 2006.

Scott Erickson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving

Scott Erickson was initially charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, however, that charge was later dropped after he made a public statement about the need for safe driving.

The defense asserts that it was Erickson, not Grossman, that first hit the two boys, who were crossing the road. Attorney Tony Buzbee also asserts that the wrong person is on trial and that the police investigation was flawed. He released a statement:

“The police are prosecuting the wrong person. Mr. Erickson stopped his vehicle, he hid in the bushes, watching what the police were doing. He went to Mr. Grossman’s house and said some very inflammatory things, and then went home.

"Two cars, or perhaps three, hit those little boys."

The victims' mother, Nancy Iskander, testified:

"I still see it in my dreams, the black bumper, coming to kill me and Zachary. I heard a loud noise. It was loud. I don’t know if I have more words to describe it. Then the driver of that car kept going. Then things became quiet. No one stopped. No one tried to help.

"But I know what I saw. And I care about the lives of my kids. And I know who killed them. I'm the one that loves them most on the face of this earth."

The trial is ongoing.

