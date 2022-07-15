"Don't wanna f*** with his swing" "After last year’s performance probably best for him to not do it again" - MLB fans don't blame Shohei Ohtani for refusing to compete in Home Run Derby

The lineup for the Home Run Derby has been set, and Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani will not be competing. However, this is not due to a lack of effort on the MLB's part.

Ohtani was the star attraction of last year's All-Star weekend, where he competed in nearly every event. He may not have made it out of the first round of the Home Run Derby in 2021, but fans loved seeing him attempt it.

Jeff Fletcher reported that Ohtani was offered a spot in the Home Run Derby once again but turned it down.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Source confirms that Ohtani was invited to do the HR Derby but he declined.

Ohtani is not the only superstar to turn down this opportunity, but he is likely the most popular one.

However, fans of the Los Angeles Angels and Ohtani were both content with his decision.

Bo @BMaster30 After last year's performance probably best for him to not do it again

Whether it comes from not wanting to see him lose so publicly again or risk altering his swing, fans are happy with this decision.

The Los Angeles Angels will not be represented at the Home Run Derby, and everybody seems to be okay with it.

With Shohei Ohtani's refusal to participate in Home Run Derby, no teams will represent Los Angeles in the event

Many fans are happy with Shohei Ohtani's decision to sit out the Home Run Derby.

This year's All-Star weekend will be hosted at Dodger Stadium, but there will be no hometown heroes at the Home Run Derby.

With no Los Angeles Dodgers or Los Angeles Angels players competing, fans will have to find another participant to cheer for.

Marcos @TheCoster Bummer. Would rather he did it this year than last as I'm sure there will be more #Angels fans in attendance this year.

Shohei Ohtani will still be busy at the event, as he will likely be pitching and hitting in the All-Star game. This has led many fans to give him a pass for refusing to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Executioner Killer Instinct @lazy_szzza Good. Too many haters on the "_". Fans dont want him to participate anyway. He's hard carrying the Angels these days & the HR Derby did nothing but messed up his swing last year. W/his double duty, he'd need the rest. Even the best hitters last/this year didnt/arent join/joining.

Some fans even came up with great theories as to why Ohtani declined the invitation.

Kev Mahserejian @RotoSurgeon Ohtani only declined because MLB wouldn't let him pitch to himself

It will be interesting to see how the viewership at the Home Run Derby differs from last year without the involvement of the global superstar. If there is a noticeable dropoff this year, many will point to Ohtani's absence.

While Ohtani is known for being ultra-competitive, some fans believe he fears a repeat of last year's result.

Matt Weyrich @ByMattWeyrich Guess he didn't want to lose to Soto in the first round again

Shohei Ohtani will certainly be missed at this year's Home Run Derby, but his reasons for not participating are valid. Hopefully, the event will be entertaining and a smashing success despite his absence.

