Donald Trump gives verdict on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts to Dodgers in 2020

Mookie Betts and several Los Angeles Dodgers stars visited the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series success last year with President Donald Trump.

Ad

Donald Trump praised Betts and Ohtani for their performance during a triumphant 2024 season with the Dodgers. Trump also showered praise on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, calling him one of the greatest managers in franchise history.

During his praise for Betts, Donald Trump recalled watching the All-Star slugger for his former team, the Boston Red Sox. However, Trump was quick to give his verdict on Betts' infamous trade to the Dodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said after exchanging a handshake with the Dodgers star:

Ad

Trending

"Mookie. That guy can play, can't he? I mean, unbelievable. I don't want to say I watched him on Boston, but I did. I didn't think that was a particularly good trade when they made it, and I happened to be right."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mookie Betts made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2014 and helped the team to World Series success in his AL MVP-winning season in 2018. However, Boston traded Betts, thought to be a franchise cornerstone at the time, to the Dodgers in February 2020, in some of the most eye-raising deals in recent history.

Mookie Betts reveals his mistake after skipping the White House visit in 2018

Incidentally, Donald Trump was in his first term when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018. However, Betts skipped the White House visit that year, calling it a mistake.

Ad

“Me not being there for them at that time was very selfish. Very selfish,” Betts told reporters earlier this month. “I would not make that mistake again.”

Following their visit to the White House, the Dodgers started a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Before the game, the three-time World Series winner shared his feelings on the visit.

"These are the stories we'll get to tell when we're done playing," Mookie Betts said. "Years from now, we can call each other, see each other in random places, and talk about stuff like this. These are memories we're making, we've made — and hopefully, we can make some more. Like I said, these are essentially the people we do life with."

The series opener against the Nationals ended in disappointment as the defending World Series winners were defeated 6-4 on Monday night. This is the second consecutive defeat and a third in four games for the NL West team, dropping their season record to 9-3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More