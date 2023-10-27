Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is a genius at the plate. He is often stopped by his teammates, who ask him his thoughts on the approach and what they should do in the batter's box.

Seager was a menace during the regular season. Over the course of 119 games, he slashed .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a league-leading 42 doubles.

That success transitioned to the postseason, where he has accounted for three home runs thus far. His approach at the plate and how he adjusts to pitches on the spot has his bench coach, Donnie Ecker, in awe.

"He makes an average hitting coach a good coach" said Ecker.

Aside from being excellent at the plate, Corey Seager is a great teammate. While he is not the loudest or most colorful player on the field, he is a leader in the Texas Rangers clubhouse.

Seager is a player that some of the younger guys can look up to. When Seager was with the Dodgers, he led them to the World Series in 2020 and was the MVP in both the NLCS and World Series.

Corey Seager is not the only hot bat the Diamondbacks have to worry about

The Rangers have been slugging their way through the postseason. The Diamondbacks' pitching staff must be on point if they want a chance at taking this series.

So far, the Rangers have hit 22 home runs in the postseason. While Corey Seager has three of them, Adolis Garcia has seven, with five coming in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. He came to life to help his club take out their in-state rivals and make it to the World Series as an underdog.

There is no easy spot in the lineup for opposing pitchers. While the top half of the lineup is scary, much can be said for the bottom half of the lineup too.

Jonah Heim, Nathaniel Lowe, and Josh Jung are not easyouts by any stretch of the imagination. Loedy Taveras rounds out the bottom half of the lineup and can be aggressive on the basepaths.

D-Backs starter Zac Gallen will have his hands full on Friday. After a couple of poor starts in the NLCS, he is looking to bounce back. However, that may be easier said than done with the lineup he will face.