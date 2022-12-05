NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, a native of New York, is saddened that All-Star pitcher Jacob deGrom is departing from the New York Mets. Mitchell joked that he would retaliate against deGrom, who inked a record-breaking five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Mitchell said that he’s been friends with deGrom for several years, and that he is “happy for him and his family.”

"Probably gonna give him a call and cuss him out...but as a Mets fan, this hurts."

Watch:

His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., has been employed by the Mets for more than 20 years. He is currently the team's director of community involvement and player relations.

The Cavaliers star has been spotted at Mets games wearing the team's jersey. He has even done batting practice at Citi Field.

Donovan Mitchell almost skipped the second half of the Cavs-Magic game after hearing about Jacob deGrom

He cares so much about the Mets that he considered removing himself from the Cavaliers' game against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Mitchell informed reporters that he learned about deGrom leaving the Mets at halftime.

Mitchell was selected 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and won the NBA Slam Dunk contest in 2018.

Mitchell played college basketball with the Louisville Cardinals. He was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) first team in 2017. The 26-year old was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team as a member of the Utah Jazz in 2018. He was traded to the Cavaliers in a multiplayer deal in September.

New York Mets v Colorado Rockies Game 1

DeGrom received the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2014. He has also been selected to four MLB All-Star games throughout his career (2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021).

The 34-year old led the National League in ERA and took home the Cy Young Award in 2018. He led the NL in strikeouts and earned his second consecutive Cy Young Award in 2019. He topped the NL in strikeouts again in 2020.

DeGrom has posted an 82-57 record, 2.52 ERA, and 1.00 WHIP over a span of nine seasons and 1326.0 innings pitched.

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists over five-plus NBA seasons.

