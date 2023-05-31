In a recent appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, former MLB player and 2004 World Series winner Doug Mientkiewicz made scathing comments about Alex Rodriguez and criticized the retired star, Derek Jeter, who played as the captain for the New York Yankees and is an eleven-time All-Star shortstop for the New York Yankees.

He also critisized Jorge Posada, a Puerto Rican former professional baseball catcher who played 17 seasons in MLB for the New York Yankees, for not controlling Rodriguez's behavior during their time together on the New York Yankees.

Mientkiewicz expressed his disappointment with the power A-Rod held over younger players while playing for the Yankees in 2007. He had previously been teammates with Rodriguez during their high school days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the podcast, Mientkiewicz vented his frustrations at Jeter and Posada, suggesting that they should have done more to rein in A-Rod's behavior. He recalled an incident where A-Rod forced him to carry his belongings while Jeter and others looked on.

Mientkiewicz criticized Jeter, saying:

"Shame on you for letting him get this way. You guys could have stopped this s***."

Mientkiewicz's critisizm shed light on his disappointment with Jeter's lack of control over A-Rod's actions

alex rodriguez and his actions on his baseball

In the same podcast, Mientkiewicz criticized networks for celebrating Alex Rodriguez as an analyst despite his involvement in a drug controversy.

Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for using performance-enhancing drugs, tarnishing his baseball legacy. The former Red Sox player expressed his disapproval of broadcasters overlooking this incident and giving Rodriguez a platform as an analyst.

Furthermore, Mientkiewicz expressed disappointment with Rodriguez for not staying in touch with their former high school classmates.

He mentioned that he still had a picture of Rodriguez sleeping at a table with a picture of the Timberwolves, indicating that the player had already set his sights on owning the basketball franchise, which he eventually acquired in 2021.

Mientkiewicz's comments shed light on the dynamics within the Yankees and the lingering impact of Rodriguez's actions on his baseball legacy.

These comments provide a glimpse into the tensions and dynamics that can exist within a professional sports team, emphasizing the importance of leadership and accountability in fostering a healthy and respectful environment.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes