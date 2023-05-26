Drew Pomeranz health update: Padres reliever's expected return timeline following elbow surgery

It's been a difficult few seasons for relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz, who has not appeared in a game for the San Diego Padres since 2021. Well, his long-awaited return will continue as the relief pitcher underwent surgery in his right arm that manager Bob Melvin called a "clean-up".

While the news is not welcome, the team remains optimistic that he will still be able to make a return to the San Diego Padres lineup before the end of the year. Drew Pomeranz was expected to return early this season, however, the recent setback may keep him out for the majority of the regular season.

"Bob Melvin announces that Drew Pomeranz has undergone elbow surgery and also provides the latest update on Manny Machado, Nabil Crismatt and Adrian Morejon:" - @973TheFanSD

"Bob Melvin announces that Drew Pomeranz has undergone elbow surgery and also provides the latest update on Manny Machado, Nabil Crismatt and Adrian Morejon:" - @973TheFanSD

MLB fans have not seen Pomeranz appear in a game as in August 2021, he underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon injury. The procedure and subsequent recovery kept him out of action for the entire 2022 MLB season.

Pomeranz was expected to play a key role in relief for the Padres upon his return from the IL, however, the club will have to continue without him for the foreseeable future.

It's been a frustrating season for the San Diego Padres who currently sit fourth in the National League West with a 23-27 record. Entering the season, the Friars were one of the NL World Series favorites thanks to their powerhouse lineup that features Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

"Manny Machado landed on the IL with a fractured metacarpal in his left hand on Friday" - @SInow

"Manny Machado landed on the IL with a fractured metacarpal in his left hand on Friday" - @SInow

However, that star-studded lineup has not translated to success, with injuries being partially to blame for their slow start. Aside from Drew Pomeranz spending the entirety of the season on the IL, the team has several key members joining him, including Manny Machado and Seth Lugo.

A look at Drew Pomeranz's career before his series of devastating injuries

An 11-year professional, Pomeranz has enjoyed success as both a starter and a relief pitcher, being selected as an All-Star in 2016. The veteran pitcher made his Major League debut in 2011 with the Colorado Rockies before joining the Oakland Athletics in 2015.

Pomeranz has made several stops throughout the league spending time with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to the Padres as a free agent in 2019.

