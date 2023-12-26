"Drink before October, it goes bad quick after that" - MLB fans in splits as Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking move inspires $25 Dodgers Wine

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani might be perfect fits for one another. Obviously, Ohtani makes them legitimate World Series contenders and the team provides him with a new level of star power and visibility. Another aspect is in merchandise, but perhaps not in the traditional sense.

Since he signed, everything in LA is Dodgers and Ohtani. That evidently includes alcohol, as a local store has Dodgers wine, something they never had before Ohtani's $700 million deal.

Jeffrey J. Hall said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"It's only been a week since Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and my local liquor store already has bottles of Dodgers Wine on sale. It's priced at 3599 yen ($25) a bottle."

It's not a huge surprise that a team is selling themed alcohol, but the timing makes one thing certain: this is likely the Ohtani effect. The wine isn't massively expensive and can be a cool keepsake if the wine isn't good. Nevertheless, this entire thing has MLB fans laughing.

Many fans took the opportunity to poke fun at both LA teams. Ohtani's presence didn't inspire a wine from the Los Angeles Angels in this manner. Other fans were quick to post jokes about how the Dodgers have struggled in the postseason in the past.

Dodgers hoping Shohei Ohtani's arrival ends postseason struggles

Those postseason struggles have been well documented. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on the wrong side of some upsets over the years. Despite being the NL West's best team and one of the best in the MLB for the last decade and then some, they have one World Series win, and it came in a shortened season.

Shohei Ohtani is hoping to win with LAD

They know the narrative, unfortunately aided by the fact that they were a 100+ win team last year that got ousted by the 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks. They are hopeful that Shohei Ohtani's arrival will end their fruitless Octobers.

That, along with the arrival of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, certainly might be the case over the life of the contract.

