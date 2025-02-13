"Drug test this man immediately"; "Routinely delusional" - Fans slam Mets star Francisco Alvarez after 'pathetic' claim about Dodgers 

Tensions were running high between New York Mets and LA Dodgers fans following a comment from Francisco Alvarez. The Mets and Dodgers have both reinforced their side with All-Star acquisitions this offseason.

The Mets signed Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million contract. They also re-signed first baseman Pete Alonso, pitcher Sean Manaea and outfielder Jesse Winker on new contracts. Meanwhile, the Dodgers re-signed Teoscar Hernandez, while also signing big names such as Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki this offseason.

This week, when speaking to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets catcher made his feelings known on who he believes has the better lineup.

“I think we are better than the Dodgers [lineup],” Alvarez said.

This didn't sit well with many fans who took a dig at the catcher for his comment:

"Bro’s smoking that good stuff," one fan commented.

"When does mandatory drug testing become a rule ?" another added.

"Better check he's not on any drugs because that is a wild statement," one fan said.

"This fu**er is routinely delusional LOL. But I respect his belief in his squad. It’s commendable," another fan wrote.

"DRUG TEST THIS MAN IMMEDIATELY," one fan added.

Dodgers and Mets have gone all-in to compete for years to come

Both the Dodgers and Mets have deep-pocketed owners in the Guggenheim group and Steve Cohen, respectively. They are among the teams who don't mind giving out $700 million contracts to those whom they see fit. In this case, Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.

It's not only that.

The Dodgers have long-term contracts in place with multiple All-Star caliber stars like Mookie Betts, Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell. All of them are in their prime and could easily lead the club to the postseason.

On the other hand, the Mets have also equipped themselves with multiple All-Star caliber players. This includes Soto, Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, Francisco Lindor, Jesse Winker, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, AJ Minter and Ryne Stanek. All of them have at least two-year contracts, which makes them a big rival to the Dodgers in the postseason.

Both teams met in the 2024 NLCS, where the Dodgers won. As per the betting odds, the matchup could repeat in 2025.

