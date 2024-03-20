"Dude nobody laughed" - MLB fans troll Giants GM Farhan Zaidi after Scott Boras joke fails to land

Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants introduced their newest signing, reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $62 million deal.

Snell was joined by his agent, Scott Boras, known for being one of the best in the business. During the press conference, Zaidi jokingly took a shot at the tough-negotiating agent.

Negotiating three deals with Boras is diificult, and Zaidi wanted to know if that qualifies for a Presidential Medal of Freedom. For those unaware, the Medal honors those who have made great contributions to the United States or the world.

The joke did not land with the fans in attendance or those online. There was an awkward silence, and those online rushed to social media to let the organization know the joke fell short.

"Dude nobody laughed" one fan posted.

"None of this is funny and Farhan should retire immediately" another fan posted.

Fans have grown tired of the team's direction under Farhan Zaidi. This upcoming season will be an important one for him, and the Giants must show some fight in the NL West.

Farhan Zaidi and the Giants needed to sign Blake Snell

San Francisco Giants Giants Pitcher Blake Snell (Image via Getty)

After seeing what the Los Angeles Dodgers did over the winter, Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants needed to bring in additional talent. The first piece of this puzzle was bringing in Jung Hoo Lee.

Lee should be a great outfielder for the organization after spending seven seasons in the KBO. He already has a home run this spring, which is a great sign because he is not generally known for his power.

Another great move the organization made recently was bringing in Matt Chapman. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract.

While those are two great additions, the club knew they needed to do more, and that is when they fully pursued Blake Snell. Snell will work alongside Logan Webb as the team's ace, who finished second in NL Cy Young voting last season.

Snell and Webb could make for a fearsome one-two punch. It will be tough to score runs off this club when either is on the mound. However, you also cannot forget about Kyle Harrison, the team's top prospect. He will step up at the start of the season for the injured Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray.

