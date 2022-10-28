Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura decided against wearing a suit for travel day, instead opting to wear the full uniform. While all of his teammates boarded wearing dress pants and ties, Jean Segura looked ready to slide into third. Phillies fans loved seeing this from players who have really stepped up for them in recent weeks.

This shows the level of looseness and relaxed vibe in the clubhouse ahead of the World Series. Taking on the Houston Astros is a daunting task that can easily get in a player's head. Staying loose and comfortable may not seem like much in a series like this, but it can make all the difference.

Talkin' Baseball posted a video of Segura boarding the bus in full uniform to Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jean Segura traveled to Houston in his uniform Jean Segura traveled to Houston in his uniform 😭 https://t.co/cENRvbBISn

The Philadelphia Phillies fan base can sometimes be a tough one to win over, but the team has done that in spades. The entire city is behind them, and fan favorites like Segura are a big part of why. Superstars like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber get the most national attention, but dedicated fans are showing Segura a lot of love.

This is Segura's first World Series of his 11-year career, and he likely cannot wait for the series to officially start. He does not want to let his first chance at a championship slip by after many years of waiting.

TalkinBravesPod @TalkinBravesPod @TalkinBaseball_ Bro been waiting his career can’t blame him @TalkinBaseball_ Bro been waiting his career can’t blame him

Query @dadamsop @TalkinBaseball_ "Come ready to play" means something to some people. @TalkinBaseball_ "Come ready to play" means something to some people.

For the Philadelphia Phillies to be able to win this series, they will need the best performance from Jean Segura. The Houston Astros have been strong and consistent across the board. The depth players of both teams have become critical. A player exploding for an amazing series could decide the ultimate winner. Some fans believe that the player for the Phillies will be Segura.

Dodgers fam @Dodgerfam25 @TalkinBaseball_ Dudes on high school away game mode gotta respect it @TalkinBaseball_ Dudes on high school away game mode gotta respect it

The Phillies have an uphill battle coming into the World Series, and Jean Segura is ready for it.

Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies have no shortage of supporters in the World Series

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

The Philadelphia Phillies' Cinderella run to the World Series has brought them fans from across America. The fact that the Astros have been one of the most dominant teams over the last five years certainly doesn't earn them many fans.

Sports fans love the underdog story, and we could be witnessing an all-time great one in the making. If the Phillies are able to pull off yet another unlikley series win, it will be a postseason for the ages.

Poll : 0 votes