"Dude throwing better than Yamamoto in spring training" - K-Pop idol Kim Seungmin stuns MLB fans with spot-on first pitch

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the focus of the national media this offseason, and with the team in South Korea for the MLB Seoul Series, they are the subject of a lot of attention.

As LA took the field to play their second exhibition match in Seoul, this time against Team Korea, K-Pop star Kim Seungmin stepped up for the opening pitch. Seungmin threw a beautiful pitch, and the MLB's Instagram handle proudly posted the video along with the caption:

"Seungmin’s first pitch was a STRIKE!"

Fans were quick to comment on the pitch, with one even saying he looked better than Yoshinobu Yamamoto in spring training:

"Dude throwing better than Yamamoto in spring training"

Fans react to Kim Seungmin's first pitch

The Dodgers came out as 5-2 winners over South Korea on Sunday. They are prepping for their opening two MLB fixtures against the San Diego Padres, both of which will be played in Seoul. With expectations sky-high in 2024, the team will be hoping to get off to a fast start.

LA Dodgers will use Mookie Betts at shortstop to start the 2024 MLB season

After Gavin Lux struggled in spring training, the LA Dodgers looked to move resident superstar Mookie Betts from second base to shortstop. This puts Betts in the spotlight, and the seven-time All-Star is in a critical position as the franchise enters a historically important season.

Given their offseason spending, the team are World Series favorites, and failing to make the big game will result in a lot of questions being asked. This is perhaps why they feel comfortable utilizing Betts in such a way, as the 31-year-old is capable of handling the pressure, which is set to be at a maximum level.

Betts spoke to reporters about the change and sees it as a new challenge.

“The most important thing for me is winning,” Betts said. “You can put me wherever. As long as I’m on the diamond, I’m going to do the best I can do and we’ll see what happens after that.”

We shall know how Betts performs at shortstop in MLB action soon enough, with their opening game against the Padres set for Wednesday in Seoul.

