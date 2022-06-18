"Dum*** broke his ribs trying to dive for a ball 10 feet away"- Los Angeles Dodgers fans miserable after Mookie Betts pulled out from lineup due to rib contusion

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was scratched from tonight's starting lineup due to a right rib contusion.

One fan said the injury occurred when he tried diving to save Tyler Anderson's no-hitter. It is still unclear whether this is what caused it or not.

One fan said the injury occurred when he tried diving to save Tyler Anderson's no-hitter.

Some fans want to give Mookie Betts their own ribs.

Mookie Betts attended a gala last night where Jennifer Lopez performed, and one fan was wondering if this is what caused the injury.

Mookie Betts attended a gala last night where Jennifer Lopez performed, and one fan was wondering if this is what caused the injury.

One fan had a rather dramatic reaction to the news:

One fan had a rather dramatic reaction to the news.

The injury timeframe is still unknown at this time. If Betts does miss a significant amount of time, it would be a major blow as he has been the Dodgers' best hitter all season long.

Los Angeles Dodgers begin three-game series against Cleveland Guardians

Trea Turner is greeted by his teammates after scoring a run during last night's Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-23) continue their five-game homestand tonight as they face off against the red-hot Cleveland Guardians (32-27) for a three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers just recently finished up a two-game sweep of their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers have struggled lately, losing six out of their last ten games. They are now a 0.5 game back in the NL West to the San Diego Padres. The Padres are in first place in the NL West for the first time this late in the season since 2010, a testament to how dominant the Dodgers have been over the past decade.

The biggest issue for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the past few games has been the team's offensive production. Over the past five games, they have averaged just two runs per game.

The Dodgers will look to turn things around this weekend against Cleveland as the first pitch for tonight's game is scheduled for 10:10 PM EDT.

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers and comes into the game with a 4-1 record with an ERA of 2.12. He faces off against Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, who is 2-4 with a 4.70 ERA.

The game can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+.

