Dustin May drops 3-word reaction as Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Will Smith, and more Dodgers stars report for Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers players have started reporting to the spring training site at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. As pitchers and catchers report to the complex for the team's first workout on Sunday, World Series-winning Dodgers pitcher Dustin May reacted to their arrival in Arizona.

Dodgers shared pictures of the catchers and pitcher reporting to the Camelback Ranch in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The post featured Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Gavin Stone, Brusdar Graterol, Will Smith, Austin Barners, Evan Phillips along with newcomers Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell.

"Pitchers and catchers, it’s time!" Dodgers captioned the post.

Dustin May reshared the post in his Instagram story with a three-word message.

"Now we go," May captioned his Instagram post.

(Image source - Dustin May's IG)

May was last on the mound for the Dodgers in 2023. He missed the start of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm. However, his hopes of a pitching return in 2024 ended after an esophageal surgery to repair a tear in July.

Despite missing the entire 2024 season, May signed a one-year contract worth $2,135,000 with the Dodgers in November. Los Angeles will hope May can overcome his injury struggles next season as he has just 34 starts and 12 relief appearances in five seasons with the NL West team.

Dodgers add depth to starting rotation by bringing back Clayton Kershaw

Dustin May will have to fight hard for a spot on the Dodgers' start-studded rotation that features Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki among others.

While May would hoped for a spot on the extended rotation, the Dodgers have brought back franchise legend Clayton Kershaw for another season in 2025. The three-time NL Cy Young winner reportedly signed a one-year contract on Tuesday for an 18th season with the reigning World Series winners.

It would be interesting to see how manager Dave Roberts manages May and Kershaw in 2025 as both pitchers return to action after missing considerable time due to their injuries. While May missed the 2024 season, Kershaw featured in just seven games with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA.

