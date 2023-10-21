In a thrilling back-and-forth ALCS Game 5 between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, emotions ran high as two players and a manager got ejected after a bench-clearing incident in the eighth inning.

Adolis Garcia was hit by a 99 mph fastball by pitcher Bryce Abreu in the eighth, upon which he retaliated with catcher Martin Maldonado and was followed by benches getting cleared to de-escalate the situation. The officials took their time to evaluate the situation and finally ejected Abreu for his intentional hit and Garcia for his retaliation.

However, Astros manager Dusty Baker was not happy with his pitcher being ejected and pleaded his case with the officials that the pitch was not intentional. He was visibly upset and soon started talking trash to the officials, who ejected him as well.

In a postgame interaction, he discussed the entire situation with the media.

"It didn't make any sense to me. We got a two-run game and they[officials] explained to me that the guy[Adolis Garcia] just hit a home run."

He added:

"That was a mistake[about the hit by pitch incident] because that ball was going up and in and anytime you get that projectile, 97 mph, so I am gonna get away. I don't care if you are a big league or Hall of Fame, I don't care who you are. I'm just glad that we came back and won the game. But, we didn't do anything wrong."

Preview of the entire Astros-Rangers bench-clearing saga

It all started in the sixth inning when the Rangers outfielder took veteran pitcher Justin Verlander deep for a three-run home run and put the Rangers in a commanding lead of 4-2. He took his time rounding up the bases, which the Astros players didn't like.

Fast forward to the eighth inning, Adolis Garcia was hit by reliever Bryce Abreu. Garcia didn't take the hit calmly and started exchanging words with Houston catcher Martin Maldonado, who also had some words to say back. Soon after, the benches cleared and Garcia, Abreu, and manager Dusty Baker were finally ejected.

Eventually, Houston prevailed 5-4 in an intense Game 5 clash after a three-run home run from Jose Altuve in the ninth inning.