Dylan Cease Hot Stove: NL Central team emerges as contenders to trade for $13,750,000 Padres pitcher 

The San Diego Padres may have to say goodbye to some of the highest-earning players on the team as the club is looking to shed more payroll ahead of the 2025 season. As reported, the team has put pitchers like Dylan Cease and Michael King on the trade lock.

MLB insider Jon Morosi said on "MLB Network" that Cease is more likely to be traded. The starter signed a $13.75 million, one-year arbitration contract with the club. As per Morosi, the Chicago Cubs have emerged as one of the front runners. Aligning with the Padres' need to bring in younger but cost-effective talent, the Cubs have a strong prospect pool.

"What I was told yesterday from sources is that one team to watch, and the potential of moving Dylan Cease and again, Dylan Cease is more likely to move than [Michael] King, because Cease makes more money, and therefore he would bring more payroll flexibility if they move him," Morosi said.

"So Cease is the more likely one to move and one of the teams to watch, the Chicago Cubs. Why the Cubs? Well, here's why: They've got seven of the top 100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline," he added.

He would also name-drop Cubs outfield prospect Owen Caissie as a possible option to directly slot into the Padres' Opening Day roster in left field. A probable trade package, as projected by MLB Trade Rumors, could involve Caissie alongside another prospect like Kevin Alcantara and a pitcher to make the switch to the West Coast in place of Cease.

How could Dylan Cease's trade affect Padres and Cubs' rotation?

From the looks of it, the Chicago Cubs starting rotation is well-manned. They have Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele at the top of the rotation ably supported by Jameson Taillon and have also added free agent Colin Rea this winter. Adding Dylan Cease, who had a 14-11, 3.47 ERA with 227 strikeouts in 2024, could make them a very strong National League contender.

Meanwhile, for the Padres they will lose out on one of their more reliable arms as others like Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish have been prone to injuries. If Michael King is also dealt with alongside Cease, then a bulk of the responsibility will fall on young flamethrowers.

But filling up the outfield positions is something that they have searched for the entirety of the season. It is a particular position where the Cubs have a lot of depth, having now added Kyle Tucker as part of a trade, and can let go of some prospects.

