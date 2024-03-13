Dylan Cease Landing Spots: 3 teams show renewed interest in possible trade for White Sox ace, per insider

While Dylan Cease may be the best pitcher in the White Sox lineup, he also represents one of the strongest potential trade pieces that the AL Central team has.

Eyeing a rebuild, Cease's name has recently surfaced as a name poised to be moved if the Sox can find the right bidder. The 33-year old right hander made a league-best 33 starts last season, pitching to a 4.58 ERA and amassing a 7-9 record. In 2022, Cease finished second in AL Cy Young voting, behind Justin Verlander.

With the rumors swirling, a move may be in the works. Let's examine some possible landing spots for Cease.

Top 3 trade destinations for Dylan Cease

3 New York Yankees

As hope begins to fade for New York Yankees fans about landing Blake Snell, Dylan Cease provides a strong consolation possibility. Now that Gerrit Cole's health has come into question, adding an arm like Cease's makes a lot of sense, especially with additional questions regarding Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes.

"Dear Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner, please go out and get us Dylan Cease. Thank you" - Post Parm Volpe

A potential trade for Cease could see the Yankees offering up some strong young talent, including infielder Oswaldo Peraza. The young Venezuelan could be a contender to fill the hole left by Tim Anderson at shortstop.

2. Los Angeles Angels

Clearly, losing Shohei Ohtani's arm will downgrade any rotation, and the Los Angeles Angels are no different. Thankfully for fans in LA, young arms like Reid Detmers and Patrick Sandoval look primed to lead the team's future pitching corps. With that said, A hard-throwing center-piece for the rotation in the form of Cease could help make up for lost talent in the area of pitching.

1. San Diego Padres

With Cease's 2024 salary set to be $8 million before his contract expires in 2025, the 6-foot-2 Georgia-native could be an excellent discount deal for the San Diego Padres. With the exception of Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish, the Padres are skint for starters, so much so that former Yankees reliever Michael King may take a place on the rotation. By pursuing Dylan Cease, the Friars could maintain an elite top three in their rotation, and save some money against their sky-high 2024 payroll.

"A Dylan Cease trade before Opening Day is seen as "plausible," per @jonmorosi. Rangers, Yankees and Padres are all involved in talks" - B/R Walk-Off

