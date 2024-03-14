Dylan Cease News: Padres prospects Drew Thorpe, Samuel Zavala among 4 players involved in reported deal for White Sox ace

The San Diego Padres have made a blockbuster deal, acquiring Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for a collection of prospects. The former White Sox ace has been linked in trade rumors all offseason and now that the dust has settled, Cease will begin a new chapter with the San Diego Padres.

In one of the biggest trades of the year, the Chicago White Sox have been able to rebuild their farm system as they look to rebuild. Even though the club has been looking to revamp their roster, they were unwilling to lower their asking price for Dylan Cease, which ultimately paid off with today's blockbuster deal.

Here's a closer look at the four players the White Sox acquired for Dylan Cease

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Drew Thorpe

One of the prizes of the Juan Soto deal that sent the outfielder to the New York Yankees, Drew Thorpe finds himself on the move yet again this offseason. The young right-handed pitcher, who was chosen in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft, will now be given the opportunity to establish himself with the Chicago White Sox.

Expand Tweet

"Drew Thorpe’s a helluva get for White Sox. Bad fastball (obv red flag) but elite command and changeup with multiple pitch repertoire. 1.48 ERA and 1.82 xFIP with a 35.5% K-B (elite) in AA last year at 22 years old. Good return along w/ Iriarte for Cease" - @RotoSurgeon

Thorpe has been solid throughout Spring Training so far this year, posting a 0.00 ERA over 7.0 innings of work. He is an intriguing asset for the White Sox moving forward.

#2 - Samuel Zavala

One of the San Diego Padres top prospects, Samuel Zavala is a 19-year-old outfielder from Venezuela. Zavala was a solid producer in the minor last season, racking up 14 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. Although he will need to improve his batting average, at his age, there is plenty of time for him to grow as a player.

#3 - Jairo Iriarte

Another prospect from Venezuela, Jairo Iriarte is a promising right-handed pitcher that could eventually earn an opportunity in the MLB. Last season in the minors, Iriarte posted a 3.49 ERA with 128 strikeouts over 90.1 innings. It will be interesting to see how he develops for the White Sox following the Dylan Cease blockbuster.

Expand Tweet

"White Sox got a very impressive pitching package for Dylan Cease. Drew Thorpe is the more known arm, but Jairo Iriarte had a 15.6-SO9 at AA!!! Definitely still a work in progress, but White Sox fans should be pretty content" - @fuzzyfromyt

#4 - Steven Wilson

The only veteran heading to the Chicago White Sox, Steven Wilson could find himself with an immediate role in his new club. Wilson has pitched 106.0 innings in the MLB and owns a career 5-4 record with a 3.48 ERA and 110 strikeouts. The 29-year-old should be an effective arm out of the bullpen for Chicago this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.