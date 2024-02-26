Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: Yankees prefer trade for White Sox ace over Blake Snell, per insider

Dylan Cease, who recently signed an $8 million contract with the Chicago White Sox to avoid arbitration, is being considered as a potential trade candidate. According to reports, the New York Yankees are the top suitors for him.

As per Bob Nightengale, Cease could be a better fit for the Yankees than reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell. However, the talks stalled as the White Sox wanted Yankees' star prospect, Spencer Jones, in return for Cease.

“The New York Yankees would prefer to trade for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease instead of signing free agent Blake Snell,” said Nightenangle. “But they are at a standstill with the White Sox. They refuse to part with top outfield prospect Spencer Jones in any package for Cease while the White Sox are insisting on him.”

Spencer Jones had a dream debut in 2024, playing alongside All-Stars like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Anthony Rizzo in the Spring Training games. In his first game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Jones hit a home run. In the second game, he replaced Judge as center fielder and performed well on the team.

The Yankees want to invest more in Jones and make him a core player in the lineup. As a result, they backed out of the Corbin Burnes trade, which was later completed by the Baltimore Orioles.

Nightenangle also pointed out that to acquire Snell, the Yankees would have to give up two draft picks and pay a 110% tax. Additionally, Snell has yet to counter their $30 million per year for the five-year offer.

“The Yankees say they will not consider a short-term deal or early opt-outs with Snell because of a luxury-tax surcharge. They offered a five-year, $150 million contract for Snell in January but there was no counter-offer. If the Yankees signed Snell, they would be taxed at 110% while also losing two draft picks,” he added.

Dylan Cease could be the ace Yankees are looking for

The New York Yankees relied heavily on their Cy Young award-winning pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2023. Though Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon appear to be in good health this season, they require more reliable options in their rotation.

Fortunately, the Yankees have acquired two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman to pair with Cole. However, they are still missing a strong fifth member in their rotation.

During the offseason, the Yankees were among the front-runners to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, they missed their chance as the Japanese star chose to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees then turned their attention to Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Management also considered trading for Corbin Burnes but negotiations fell through due to counter-demands.

The Yankees are still keeping Dylan Cease as a trade option, but if the White Sox don't ease their requirements, the Yankees may have to explore other possibilities soon.

