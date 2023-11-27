Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: White Sox pitcher attracts interest from Braves and Dodgers despite coming off a rocky season

After a 2022 season that earned him a second-place finish in AL Cy Young voting, Dylan Cease's 2023 campaign snapped him back into reality. However, despite his numbers taking a dip, some high-profile clubs appear to be taking a considerable interest in the White Sox starter.

Cease, 27, went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA across 32 starts last season, earning him a Cy Young spot. With the stage set for a big 2023, Dylan Cease pitched to a 4.58 ERA in 2023. allowing a career-high number of walks, and leading the league in hit batters with 14.

Although the 2023 season was not good for Cease or his team, several of the league's elite teams are now showing an interest in the Georgia native. According to MLB analyst Bob Nightengale, a deal could be just around the corner.

"The Braves and Dodgers are among several teams engaged with the White Sox on Dylan Cease trade talks, per @BNightengale

Pitching was a big reason for the Chicago White Sox finishing the 2023 season with just 61 wins. With a starting ERA of 4.88, the Sox had the seventh-worst performing rotation in MLB. After the season, GM Chris Getz announced that he "would listen in" on any White Sox player in a potential trade deal.

The two teams that are reported to have the most interest in Dylan Cease are the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, both 100-win teams in 2023. The Dodgers are looking to mitigate the effects of a possible Clayton Kershaw retirement. Meanwhile, while the Braves may be looking to build on their already dominant starting corps.

Before the 2023 season, Cease signed a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. After earning $5.7 million this season, he will be up for arbitration in both 2024 and 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026. The multiple years of control that the White Sox have over Cease makes him an attractive trade piece for the team.

Knowing his importance, the White Sox will need value for Dylan Cease

Although Cease's numbers were not outstanding by any means, they were still among the strongest on the White Sox rotation. If the Sox do indeed want to trade him to a team like the Atlanta Braves, receiving proper compensation will be imperative.

If value cannot be retained from a Cease trade, then the White Sox will have given away one of the best chances they have at returning to competent pitching.

