Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: Yankees re-interested in White Sox ace after Gerrit Cole injury

Let the Dylan Cease trade rumors begin once again. After talks with most teams quieted almost all the way down, the New York Yankees have again entered the discussions. They were one of the teams who spent the most time in conversation around Cease.

Dylan Cease's asking price was to include Spencer Jones, the Yankees' top prospect who showed tremendous potential in Spring Training. The team's updated offer once again kept him out.

Bob Nightengale, MLB reporter for USA Today, reported:

"The Yankees, while awaiting news on Gerrit Cole, have re-engaged with the Chicago White Sox and made a new proposal for ace Dylan Cease, but the new offer once again did not include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones."

The reason the team is asking about Dylan Cease again is because they're awaiting potentially bad news regarding Gerrit Cole. The ace is undergoing an MRI to see if there's anything wrong with his right elbow after he reportedly had trouble bouncing back in between starts.

White Sox want Spencer Jones for Dylan Cease in Trade Rumors

The Chicago White Sox asked for Spencer Jones in any package the first time they spoke with the Yankees. It remains to be seen whether the two teams can agree to something that doesn't include Jones.

The White Sox want Spencer Jones in a Dylan Cease trade

The Yankees like Jones and believe he can be a future star. However, a deal for Cease might have to involve him. After trading for both Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, the Yanks have precious few prospects they can even remotely afford to part with.

They'd prefer to keep Jones at all costs, which may preclude them from a Cease swap. The White Sox have the pitcher under control for this season and next, so there's no urgency to move him now.

They have two trade deadlines and one offseason between now and his free agency, so the cost will be higher the earlier a deal is done. The Yankees are perhaps desperate now, but Chicago isn't. Free agents Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are both available still if a Dylan Cease deal can't be agreed upon.

