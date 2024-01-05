Dylan Cease Update: Mets emerge as potential suitor for White Sox pitcher amid interest from Dodgers and Yankees

The New York Mets have reportedly entered the race for Dylan Cease. The superstar pitcher of the Chicago White Sox has been heavily linked in trade rumors all offseason, and now it appears that the Mets have made their interest known.

According to MLB inside Joel Sherman of the New York Times, the New York Mets have continued to check in on Dylan Cease throughout the offseason. The former American League Cy Young Award finalist is widely expected to be traded before the beginning of next season.

Cease, who recently turned 28 years old, has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. His superstar abilities, coupled with the remaining years of team control, have made him one of the most sought-after names on the trade market.

The New York Mets have had a rather underwhelming offseason so far, at least compared to their record-breaking venture last year. The team has made several moves, signing free agents Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Joey Wendle, and Jorge Lopez.

The Mets have also already dipped their toes in the trade market this offseason, landing Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow. If the club can land Cease, it would easily be their biggest move so far.

The New York Mets will face stiff competition in the Dylan Cease sweepstakes

Although the New York Mets have expressed their interest in Cease, they are not the only big-market club linked to the Chicago White Sox ace. Their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, have been seen as one of the favorites to land the starting pitcher.

If the Mets hope to bolster their pitching rotation by landing Cease, the interest from the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Los Angeles Dodgers could force them to pay a higher premium to get it done.

