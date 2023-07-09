One player generating considerable buzz ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft is outfielder Dylan Crews from Louisiana State University.

Crews is expected by many to be this year’s number one draft pick, but the financial aspect of acquiring him could turn out to be a major hurdle for teams interested in the 21-year-old.

As the draft approaches, MLB Insider Jim Callis has suggested that Crews' acquisition could come at a significantly higher cost compared to other prospects in the draft.

In recent years, Major League Baseball has implemented rules and regulations to control spending on amateur players. Each team is assigned a specific bonus pool, which dictates the maximum amount they can allocate towards signing bonuses for their draft picks. This system aims to level the playing field and prevent wealthier teams from simply outspending their competitors.

The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the first overall pick this year and thus, the first call on Crews' future. The Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers will follow, and are potential landing spots for Crews, should the Pirates decide to not go all in.

Callis, speaking to fellow analyst Jonathan Mayo on MLB Network, stated that Crews could potentially cost up to $1million more than No. 3 prospect Wyatt Langford.

"Money aside, most teams would take Louisiana State outfielder Dylan Crews, but clubs can't just put money aside in the bonus pool era, and he's going to command more than Langford. How much more? Probably $500,000 and maybe closer to $1 million." - Jim Callis, speaking on MLB Network

While teams recognize Dylan Crews' abilities and the impact he could make on the field, the constraints imposed by the bonus pool era make it challenging for them to simply focus on talent alone. Hence, Callis has predicted that the Pirates will instead spend their first-pick privilege on University of Florida’s Wyatt Langford (No. 3 prospect).

What makes Dylan Crews so enticing to other teams?

Known for his exceptional hitting ability and power, Dylan Crews has consistently showcased his skills and power against top college competition. His combination of a strong arm, excellent speed, and exceptional bat speed make him a coveted prospect in this year's draft class.

In his freshman year, Crews burst onto the scene, breaking the LSU home run record for first-year players. The young outfielder finished that season with 18 home runs, accompanied by 42 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. In 2022, he recorded 22 home runs, 72 RBIs and finished with a .349 batting average.

In 2023, Crews has proven he's no one-hit wonder. The outfield prodigy has been sensational, boasting a slash line of .426/.567/.713 across 71 games. With 18 additional homers to his name and a whopping 70 RBIs, he has caught everyone’s attention in the major leagues.

Crews' dominance doesn't stop at the plate. He has showcased his speed and agility, swiping six bags out of 258 at-bats, adding yet another dimension to his already impressive repertoire.

