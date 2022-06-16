"Easily Cy young favorite for the NL right now" "Dude is a competitor" - Fans react to Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alacantra's marathon 113-pitch performance

The Miami Marlins are in fourth place in their division, the National League East. The New York Mets all but running away with the division, and it appears as though the Marlins' hopes for their fourth postseason appearance since the team's inception in 1993 will not come to fruition.

With a record of 29-32, the Marlins are now 11.5 games behind the Mets. However, sometimes unforgettable moments can come out of an otherwise forgettable season, like how Sandy Alcantara stole the game for the Miami Marlins last night.

Sandy Alcantara goes the distance in masterful 113-pitch performance for the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are in Pennsylvania to play a division foe, the Philadelphia Phillies, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies are 8-2 in their last 10 games and find themselves in third place in the division.

Starting on the mound on Monday night for the first game of the series was Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara is a former All-Star and a workhouse who has been with the Marlins since 2018. Some fans are saying he could be one of the finalists for the 2022 Cy Young Award.

Alcantara is known by Miami Marlins fans and beyond for his durability and ability to pitch deep into a ball game. In 2019, the year he won his first career All-Star designation, he pitched two complete games, tied for the most in the league.

This season, Alcantara is leading the league in innings pitched, with 91.1. His performance against the Phillies on Monday night was nothing less than what fans expected from the Marlin ace.

Alcantara started his 13th game of the season Monday night. Alcantara gave up an RBI double to Bryce Harper in the third inning but soon settled into form.

Alcantara pitched 7.2 innings, striking out three batters and allowing a pair of runs. The book was finally closed on his evening in the seventh inning after throwing 133 pitches. The Marlins scored only two runs. Fans have called into question the lack of run support he got.

The Marlins lost the game to the Phillies on a walk-off RBI double by Rhys Hoskins in the bottom of the ninth. Fans took to Twitter to commend Alcantara on a performance that is quickly becoming the type of performance that you can expect from this dynamic young pitcher.

