"Easily the most fun game of the season all around" "Spencer Strider you are him" - Atlanta Braves fans celebrate dominant victory over Colorado Rockies and a historic performance from Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves fans were ecstatic after cruising to a shutout victory over the Colorado Rockies behind a record-breaking performance from starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider is still a rookie in the MLB, but has already etched his name into the Braves' franchise record books. His whopping 16 strikeouts against the Colorado Rockies are the most by a pitcher in a single game in Atlanta Braves history.

His entire statline was tremendous, and is represenataive of how good this young pitcher is.

The scoring for the Braves came from Austin Riley, Michael Harris, and Dansby Swanson, but Spencer Strider was the star. After eight innings of dominance from Strider, Kenley Jansen came in and closed out the game. The win helped the Braves keep pace with the New York Mets in the race for the National League East.

This was the perfect outcome for the Braves, who now have unmatched confidence in their rookie pitcher.

Chris #GrissomSZN @Ga_Sports_Fan @Braves @TruistNews A rookie just put on one of the greatest pitching performances I’ve ever seen @Braves @TruistNews A rookie just put on one of the greatest pitching performances I’ve ever seen

Winning handily like this is always a relief; especially in the final month of the season.

J🍦s🤌n @EatingHoneyBunz @Braves @TruistNews Easily the most fun game of the season all around @Braves @TruistNews Easily the most fun game of the season all around

Spencer Strider is still a rookie, but finds himself climbing up the rankings quickly. A few more performances like this one could result in him being considered among the elite. For now, he is probably the best rookie pitcher in the NL and an instrumental part of the Atlanta Braves rotation.

Baseball is a team sport in the truest sense, but this individual effort from Strider is worthy of recognition.

Seeing such a promising young player at the beginning of his career is a rare treat.

The Colorado Rockies certainly won't forget how Strider dominated anytime soon.

Taking a franchise record in starts is almost unheard of. Especially for a franchise as historic as the Braves.

Austin @AustinPlanet @Braves @TruistNews Atlanta Braves new record holder for strikeouts in a game. Spencer Strider is HIM. @Braves @TruistNews Atlanta Braves new record holder for strikeouts in a game. Spencer Strider is HIM. https://t.co/HSV1ApXFms

If anybody did not know the name Spencer Strider, they certainly do now after this game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Atlanta Braves need to keep the momentum of this series win over the Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves

The Braves took care of business against the Rockies, but their work is far from over. With the Mets' win over the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier today, the NL East gap remains at three games. The Mets don't seem like they will be losing many more games this season, so the Braves cannot afford to either.

Now, with Spencer Strider emerging as a top pitcher in the MLB, the Atlanta Braves are poised for success in September. If they hope to catch the Mets and steal the division crown, it will take more games like this.

Edited by Gaelin Leif